Tenderloin Tuesdays: A summer delight in Hamilton County

Hamilton County, Indiana, is gearing up for its 14th annual Tenderloin Tuesdays™ promotion, bringing together over 35 local restaurants to celebrate the beloved breaded pork tenderloin. From June 27. to July 25., residents and visitors alike can indulge in discounted dishes featuring this Hoosier staple. With a mix of returning favorites like Dooley O’Toole’s and Sahm’s Restaurant, as well as newcomers like Syd’s and West Fork Whiskey, there’s something for everyone’s taste buds.

To participate in Tenderloin Tuesdays™, customers need a smartphone to redeem the enticing offers at the participating restaurants. By visiting TenderloinTuesday.com and providing their name and email address, a link to the mobile passport will be texted to them. Simply save the passport to the smartphone’s home screen or bookmark the link for quick access. At the restaurant, present your phone to a staff member, and they will happily apply the available discount. Plus, after redeeming four offers, participants will have the chance to receive a limited-edition commemorative t-shirt designed by local artists The Wilkinson Brothers.

Whether you’re a pork tenderloin aficionado or new to this mouthwatering delight, mark your calendars for Tenderloin Tuesdays™ in Hamilton County. It’s an opportunity to explore the diverse tenderloin offerings, support local restaurants, and savor the flavors of this summer tradition.