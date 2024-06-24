Tenderloin Tuesdays returns to Hamilton County, Indiana

Hamilton County, Indiana, welcomes back the Tenderloin Tuesdays™ promotion for its 15th summer.

From June 25 to July 30, this event celebrates the popular Hoosier pork tenderloin.

This year, the promotion will also help the community by supporting those facing food insecurity.

Hamilton County Tourism has teamed up with the Hamilton County Community Foundation.

Together, they will sponsor a matching donation to the Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank, which helps people in need through local food pantries.

In 2024, more than 40 local restaurants will participate in Tenderloin Tuesday.

To enjoy the Tenderloin Tuesdays offers, customers need a smartphone.

They can visit TenderloinTuesday.com, enter their name and email address, and receive a link to the mobile passport via text.

This link can be saved to the smartphone’s home screen or bookmarked for easy access.

Customers simply show their phone to a staff member at a participating restaurant to get the discount.

After redeeming offers at four different places, participants can receive a commemorative t-shirt, while supplies last.

For more details, visit TenderloinTuesday.com.

Hamilton County Tourism Inc. is a nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Hamilton County, Indiana. They welcome over five million visitors each year.