Terre Haute Casino Resort presents ‘Attitude Bar & Lounge’

Chantel Henson, the Food & Beverage Supervisor, and Elaine Brown, the Marketing Manager, joined us to talk about the exciting features of the new Terre Haute Casino Resort.

This luxury destination, operated by Churchill Downs Incorporated, is set to be Indiana’s newest hotspot.

During the discussion, they highlighted the Altitude Bar & Lounge, a rooftop bar at the resort that offers 360-degree views, trendy cocktails, and live music.

Guests can expect a variety of delicious drinks, including the Lemon Drop Martini and the Strawberry Mint Margarita.

Additionally, they showcased how to make espresso martinis, a special treat at the bar.

The Terre Haute Casino Resort is a major investment, with $290 million spent on creating a place full of luxury and excitement.

The resort features 1,000 slot machines, 36 table games, and a top-notch sportsbook.

Visitors can enjoy 122 beautifully designed hotel rooms, a refreshing pool, five unique restaurants, and six vibrant bars.

Open 24/7, the Terre Haute Casino Resort is ready to offer an unforgettable experience.

Whether you’re looking for a place to relax, enjoy gourmet dining, or try your luck at the games, this new resort has it all.

Make sure to visit and experience the excitement yourself!