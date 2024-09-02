Terry Fator and his cast of puppets announce 2024 tour!

Terry Fator, the legendary ventriloquist and winner of “America’s Got Talent,” joined us to discuss his exciting new tour.

Terry, along with his cast of puppets, is hitting the road with a fresh version of his Las Vegas show, “Terry Fator: On the Road Again.”

This show promises to deliver a mix of comedy, modern songs, and classic favorites from the 60s to the 90s.

Terry’s performances are known for their hilarious musical parodies and, of course, his incredible ventriloquism skills.

These talents have made Terry a must-see headliner in Las Vegas for the past 16 years.

For those who want to catch Terry Fator live, more details can be found on his tour’s official website.

The show is perfect for fans of all ages. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!