Texas Roadhouse dishes out award-winning ribs, and releases fried pickles recipe

Texas Roadhouse: How to properly prepare ribs

by: Divine Triplett
Posted:

Join us for a sizzling morning with Texas Roadhouse!

They’re turning heads as they share the recipes for their popular dishes.

Service Manager, Justin McKinney, and Operations Manager, Anita Ritter, have sent food enthusiasts into a frenzy.

They joined us to share the secrets that make their food so tasty!

The closely guarded secrets behind the restaurant’s award-winning ribs, featuring succulent baby back racks, liquid smoke, and their signature rib rub, are now at your fingertips.

For those seeking a crispy and addictive treat, Texas Roadhouse’s fried pickles recipe is also on the menu.

With this news, home cooks can now recreate the Texas-sized flavors that have made the restaurant famous.

So, get ready to fire up your kitchen because Texas Roadhouse is bringing its menu to you!

