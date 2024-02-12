Texas Roadhouse: Indiana meat-cutter seeks national title

The National Meat Cutting Challenge is happening on March 5th at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

Participants in this competition are given 30-40 pounds of beef, comprising one sirloin, one filet, and one ribeye, to skillfully cut.

Judged on the criteria of quality, yield, and speed in a timed cut-off, contenders compete for the title by producing the highest quantity of steaks with superior cuts in the shortest time frame, all executed within a chilly 38-degree environment to maintain optimal freshness.

According to Dustin Capobianco, Texas Roadhouse Regional Director Product Coach, the event serves as a platform to honor the craftsmanship of professional meat cutters, emphasizing the significance of their role in delivering impeccable steaks to patrons.

Each meat cutter, responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their respective Texas Roadhouse locations, exemplifies dedication by spending an average of seven to eight hours daily in a 35-degree walk-in cooler, crafting approximately $1 million worth of meat annually.

Do you think you’d be up for the challenge? Take a look!