Texas Roadhouse: Recipe ideas for your July 4th cookout

Texas Roadhouse is a popular restaurant known for its delicious food and warm atmosphere.

Jade Poor – Regional Marketing Coach, and Anita Ritter – Operations Manager, joined us on the show to talk about a few of the new offerings at the restaurant.

They now offer a Cactus Blossom Dip and a Pineapple Spice Margarita.

Texas Roadhouse is more than just a restaurant; it’s a place where guests feel at home.

With dedicated staff like Jade Poor and Anita Ritter, the restaurant continues to deliver great food.

Whether you’re enjoying a meal with family or friends, Texas Roadhouse always promises a memorable dining experience.