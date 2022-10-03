Life.Style.Live!

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Burn 5k — what you need to know

The annual Turkey Burn is back, and it’s happening on Thanksgiving morning at Craig Park Amphitheater in Greenwood.

Gather your family, friends and even arch rivals for this fun 5k and kids run/walk to celebrate community/family while helping to support the battle against kids hunger as funds raised go towards Southside Schools to assist Kids Lunches.

AJ Sweeney, mortgage consultant for Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender, and Bailey Wood, social media and events manager for Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the upcoming event.

Participants should sign up by Tuesday, November 1 here.

The race is full of laughter, joy and of course the “Runners High” some of you speak so highly of.

The kids run/walk will be after the main 5k starts and kids will get to run alongside the celebrity turkey.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BAILEY & WOOD MORTGAGE LENDER.