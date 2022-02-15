Life.Style.Live!

‘That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody’ on stage in Indianapolis tonight

The “Golden Girls” are reunited tonight in Indianapolis!

“That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” recreates iconic “Golden Girls” moments, with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted putdown. From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes to Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life and keep her roommates in check devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.











The show runs approximately 80 minutes and is currently finishing its final Farewell Tour leg.

You can see it Tuesday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts located on the Butler University Campus.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit:

ticketmaster.com/that-golden-girls-show-a-puppet-indianapolis-indiana-02-15-2022/event/050056B6D9B377A9

thatgoldengirlsshow.com