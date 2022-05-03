Life.Style.Live!

‘That Skinny Chick Can Bake’ blogger shares Grain-Free Puppy Chow recipe

This recipe is perfect to get kids involved in the kitchen! Liz Berg of the “That Skinny Chick Can Bake” blog shared Savor by Suzie’s Grain Free Puppy Chow recipe Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!”

Savor By Suzie’s Grain Free Puppy Chow

Ingredients:

2 cups Catalina Crunch Keto Grain Free cereal or cereal of choice

½ cup sunflower seed butter, tahini, or nut butter of choice

½ cup Lily’s chocolate chips, or chocolate chip of your choice

¾ cup Lakanto powdered sugar, or powdered sugar of your choice

Directions:

Place cereal in a large mixing bowl

Melt chocolate chips together with a sunflower seed butter, either over the stovetop on low heat or on 50% power in the microwave. Stir well.

Pour chocolate mixture over cereal and carefully mix, coating cereal as evenly as possible.

Place mixture on a lined baking sheet, Put in the fridge or freezer until firm, 15 minutes or so.

Remove from the fridge and break apart large chunks using your fingers. Place in another bowl.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar and toss to coat the cereal well.

Place back on the tray and let it sit for several minutes before bagging it up.

Add whatever goodies you want! May be stored at room temperature or in your fridge or freezer in an airtight container.





For more information, visit:

Find Savor by Suzie products at No Label at the Table in Carmel, IN.

Learn more about Savor by Suzie and order online at savorbysuzie.com.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @SavorBySuzie.

Learn more about Liz at thatskinnychickcanbake.com.