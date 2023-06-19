The 10th Annual Monumental Yoga strikes a pose this week

Monumental Yoga, Indianapolis’ largest single-day yoga community event, takes place on the Summer Solstice, coinciding with the International Day of Yoga. The event invites yogis of all levels to gather on Monument Circle and experience the power of community and inspiration. Regardless of their yoga experience, everyone is welcome to participate, making it a day for all.

The event itself promises a diverse and engaging experience. Attendees can expect a vibrant Vendor Village, offering various products and services related to yoga and wellness. Throughout the day, there will be several mini-classes held on the half-hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m., allowing participants to explore different styles and techniques. Additionally, there will be a Family Yoga class from 5:30 to 6 p.m., providing an opportunity for families to come together and practice yoga. The highlight of the event is the Community Class from 7:30to 8:30 p.m., where all attendees come together for a collective yoga practice.

To date, they have had over 30,000 student interactions, taught over 4,400 classes, and worked with more than 40 schools and organizations.

Purvi Lippincott and Jordan Nommay’s interview served as an invitation to join in on the excitement and participate in Monumental Yoga.

To learn more about Indy Yoga Movement and donate to their cause, visit their website at indyyoga.org. Mark your calendars and join the vibrant yoga community at Monumental Yoga.