‘The Addams Family’ comes to Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

“The Addams Family” is on stage now at the At Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, and it’s running through Nov. 20.

All tickets include the dinner buffet prior to the performance.

Due to demand, two more performances have been added!

There is now a matinee on Saturday, Nov. 5, and an evening performance on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Eddie Curry, who plays Gomez in “The Addams Family at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre” and Jill Kelly Howe, who plays Morticia Addams, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what you can expect from the show, why you should come see it, what’s unique about this show and more.

About Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre: Located in College Park on the northwest side of Indianapolis, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is one of just four full-time Equity (union for professional actors and stage managers) dinner theatres in the country. Open year-round, Beef & Boards is a local family-owned business that presents Broadway musicals and plays served with a dinner buffet prior to each performance. Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is going to celebrate its 50th Anniversary Season in 2023!

