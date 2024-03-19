The Amp at 16 Tech: Chicago Pit Stop

Located in the 16 Tech Innovation District at The AMP is Chicago Pit Stop. Joining us today is Chef Turon Cummings to showcase their menu items!

The AMP isn’t just about food; it’s a place for activity and entertainment year-round.

Community events, live performances, and cultural gatherings infuse the space with an infectious energy, drawing in visitors nationwide.

Whether it’s a weekend market, a live music showcase, or a food workshop, there’s always something exciting happening at the AMP.

And let’s not forget the libations – a full bar ensures that visitors can indulge in handcrafted cocktails, local brews, and fine wines.

With plenty of seating both indoors and outdoors, guests are promised a good time!

Be sure to visit and get a taste of Chicago right here in Indianapolis from the Chiciago Pit Stop! It’s more than just a place to eat; it’s a celebration of innovation and community.

If you’re craving an experience that’s vibrant, exciting, and delicious, look no further than Chicago Pit Stop!