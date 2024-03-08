The Athletic Club Foundation celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Indy

The Athletic Club Foundation operates as a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting youth development through investments in amateur athletic programs across Indiana.

Since its establishment, the Foundation has disbursed over $350,000 in grants, positively impacting the lives of more than 2000 children annually.

Among its key fundraising initiatives, the Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day celebrations stand out as the Foundation’s primary events of the year.

As the official host of St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Athletic Club Foundation announces the schedule for this year’s events.

The lineup includes the Greening of the Canal on March 14th, the Wee Irish Mile, Parade, and Tent Party on March 15th, and culminates with the Shamrock Run & Walk on March 16th.

These events not only mark a celebration of Irish culture but also serve as vital fundraisers supporting the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to nurture youth through athletics.