The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site presents: ‘Three Comedies of Error’

You’re invited to the Candlelight Theatre for a unique, salon-style evening of theatre!

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is bringing the show, “Three Comedies of Error” to the stage.

It will be a trilogy of one-act comedies, rotating through the Presidential mansion, complete with candlelight, historical artifacts and the rich ambiance of President Harrison’s original furnishings, is a one-of-a-kind theatre experience.

Whitney Ball with the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site joined us Monday along with the actors Coleen Kubit and Erin Fralik.

The show will be on stage at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site at 1230 North Delaware St. Indianapolis, IN 46202 on April 22 & 23, 29 & 30, May 6 &7 at 8 p.m. and May 1 at 2 p.m.

One-act Comedy Descriptions:

Box and Cox by John Maddison Morton is presented in the master bedroom. Box is a printer. He works all night. Cox is a hatter. He works all day. Box rents a room from Mrs. Bouncer, a lodging-house keeper, telling her he will only use it in the daytime. Cox visits Mrs. Bouncer and asks for a room, telling her he will only use it at night. She rents the same room to both of them, thereby starting a most bizarre series of events.

Wooed and Viewed by Georges Feydeau is staged in the back parlor. This farce by the master of mistaken motive tells the tale of a simple lawyer who has no wish other than to enjoy a peaceful, quiet lunch. His plans are abruptly interrupted by a zealous neighbor who has different, and quite unusual plans for the afternoon.

Suppressed Desires by Susan Glaspell takes the stage in the dining room. The play offers a highly amusing travesty about misapplied psychology. Henrietta’s obsession with psychoanalysis leads to a completely off-the-wall interpretation of a dream and very nearly to a divorce before the absurdity of the situation is realized.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: bhpsite.org/events/three-comedies-of-error/?candlelight