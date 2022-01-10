Life.Style.Live!

‘The Big Bang’ musical goes off-Broadway to Studio Theater

This is one history lesson you’ll never forget!

“The Big Bang” the Musical hits the stage on January 28 and runs through February 20 at the Studio Theater.

Michael Blatt, director of “The Big Bang,” and Brent Marty, director and actor for “The Big Bang,” joined us today to share what the audience can expect, how this show came about and more.

Synopsis:

In the living room of an elegant Park Avenue apartment in New York City, Jed and Boyd, along with their pal Albert on the piano, stage a backers’ audition for an 83.5 million-dollar, twelve-hour long musical depicting the history of the world from creation to the present. Eighteen sidesplitting numbers portraying Adam and Eve, Attila the Hun, the building of the pyramids, Julius Caesar and Columbus, among others, give potential investors a taste of the impending extravaganza. In the process, the opulent Park Avenue apartment “borrowed” for the occasion is trashed as the two snatch its furnishings to create makeshift costumes while singing and clowning their way through inventive recreations of the past.

The show is rated PG-13.

For more information visit, ATIStage.org.

