‘THE BLIND’ movie to feature Duck Dynasty stars

Duck Dynasty stars Willie and Korie Robertson are starting a new cinematic journey with “THE BLIND,” a powerful true story set in the backwoods swamps of 1960s Louisiana.

The film explores Phil Robertson’s life before becoming a reality TV star and his battle against personal demons that threatened to tear his family apart.

“THE BLIND” chronicles the love story that launched a dynasty, the turmoil that nearly brought it down, and the redemption found in an unexpected place.

Featuring a talented cast and directed by Andrew Hyatt, the movie reminds us that no one is beyond the grace of God.

Willie Robertson, an executive producer of the film, emphasizes the importance of sharing this story, stating, “We made this movie so people would know that if you’ve got troubles, there’s a way out.”

“THE BLIND” premieres in theaters nationwide beginning September 28th, offering audiences a narrative of love, hardship, and redemption.

To learn more about the film and purchase tickets, visit https://theblindmovie.com/.