The Buck Rogers Band rocks the Indiana State Fair

The Buck Rogers Band made its annual appearance at the Indiana State Fair, with frontman Buck Rogers himself joining Wish TV to discuss the event. Rogers expressed his excitement about performing at the fair, particularly on $2 Tuesday, and praised the energy and atmosphere of the event.

On Saturday, the band performed alongside their Louisiana counterparts and the Diving Ducks at the Opry Barn, making for a lively weekend. Rogers also reflected on the history of the Indiana State Fair, noting the 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ 1964 performance at the venue. The Beatles had performed two shows, one in the Coliseum and another in the grandstand, due to a scheduling conflict with a cattle show.

When asked what keeps the band returning to the state fair each year, Rogers highlighted the diverse audience and the special atmosphere of the fair. He also mentioned that the first song in their set was written about The Beatles’ iconic performance at the fair and can be found on his YouTube channel.

The segment ended with Rogers and his band getting ready to perform live, continuing their tradition of bringing high-energy music to the Indiana State Fair.