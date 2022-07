Life.Style.Live!

The case against backpacks: Helping students avoid dangers of heavy backpacks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s time for kids to head back to school. That means a new supply of colored pencils, notebooks and maybe even a new backpack. But parents be warned. Carrying heavy books around the hallways all day can do some serious damage to your child’s body. In this segment of Health Spotlight Life.Style.Live! I’ll talk about the consequences of wearing a backpack improperly as well as ways to prevent injury.