The Children’s Museum releases September events calendar

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has a lot to offer this September, and Melissa Trumpey, Director of Public Events and Family Programs, shared some of the fun activities coming up.

Families have so much to look forward to from cultural celebrations to Taylor Swift-inspired fun. Here’s what you need to know!

Fiesta de la Familia – Celebrating Latin American Cultures

On Sunday, September 15, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the museum will host Fiesta de la Familia, a special event honoring Latin American cultures.

Families can enjoy live music, hands-on activities, and a look at Guatemalan worry dolls, Mexican metal art, and colorful paper flowers.

Trumpey explained that the event will also include an exciting announcement about new Latino Community Initiatives and reveal the next country in the museum’s Take Me There® exhibit.

Taylor Swift-Inspired Fun: Make the Friendship Bracelets

Calling all Swifties! On September 21 and 22, 2024, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., the museum invites fans to Make the Friendship Bracelets in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Indianapolis.

Families can craft their own bracelets, bejeweled and braided, just like the ones seen in the fan-favorite tradition.

The cost for this event is $13 for members and $16.25 for non-members. Make sure to register in advance through the museum’s website, www.childrensmuseum.org.

To attend Fiesta de la Familia or Make the Friendship Bracelets, be sure to reserve your tickets ahead of time.

Whether you’re coming to celebrate Latin American cultures or prepare for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, The Children’s Museum has something for everyone this fall.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a month filled with music, crafts, and family fun! Don’t forget to take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!