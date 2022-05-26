Life.Style.Live!

The City Moms blogger shares BBQ tips, prepares Southern Style Pork Rind Nachos

by: Tierra Carpenter
It’s National BBQ Month, and we’re celebrating with a dish you’ve likely never heard of!

Jeanine Bobenmoyer of The City Moms blog, joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” with a taste of Southern Style Pork Rind Nachos.

Ingredients: 

● 6 oz. Southern Recipe Pork Rinds, your favorite flavor 

● 1 cup of your favorite barbeque brisket 

● 1 cup sour cream 

● Cole slaw (optional) 

● Your favorite BBQ sauce 

Directions: 

1. Warm up the brisket. 

2. On a large plate or platter, layer pork rinds and other ingredients. 

3. Top with remaining sour cream, green onions, and optional BBQ sauce. 

4. Enjoy! 

