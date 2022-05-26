The City Moms blogger shares BBQ tips, prepares Southern Style Pork Rind Nachos

It’s National BBQ Month, and we’re celebrating with a dish you’ve likely never heard of!
Jeanine Bobenmoyer of The City Moms blog, joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” with a taste of Southern Style Pork Rind Nachos.
Ingredients:
● 6 oz. Southern Recipe Pork Rinds, your favorite flavor
● 1 cup of your favorite barbeque brisket
● 1 cup sour cream
● Cole slaw (optional)
● Your favorite BBQ sauce
Directions:
1. Warm up the brisket.
2. On a large plate or platter, layer pork rinds and other ingredients.
3. Top with remaining sour cream, green onions, and optional BBQ sauce.
4. Enjoy!
For more information, click here.