The City of Carmel presents 2024 Festival of Ice

The 2024 Festival of Ice promises a weekend filled with frosty excitement in Carmel.

Kicking off on Friday, January 19, Main Street in Carmel’s Arts & Design District transforms into a dazzling showcase as professional ice carvers unveil their masterpieces from 4 to 8 p.m.

The 1832 Brew Espresso Bar & Metronet will be serving complimentary hot chocolate at 111 W. Main St. Ste 130.

The festivities continue on Saturday, January 20, at The Ice at Carter Green, featuring a People’s Choice carving competition, the Carmel Fire Department chili cook-off, and a day-long show of ice carving demonstrations.

The fun continues later into the evening with additional activities, food and drink vendors, and music by DJ Iman to celebrate the launch of the newest Palladiscope show, “Frost.” Conducted by Jack Frost, the icy spectacular show visualizes the elements of winter as a glorious symphony set to Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Dance Of The Tumblers”. The first showing of “Frost” will debut at 6:30 p.m. and run every half hour until 9 p.m.

The schedule, subject to change, ensures a weekend of family-friendly, free-to-the-public events.

Additionally, the Carmel Winter Games on Friday, February 9, and Saturday, February 10 add a touch of competition, encouraging team spirit and supporting local nonprofits with on-ice, non-skating games like Ice Trike Relays and Human Hungry Hippo, along with the Hero-Olympic face-off between the Carmel Fire Department and Carmel Police Department.

Bring your loved ones to enjoy the winter wonder at this unforgettable celebration.