The City of Carmel presents Santa Saturdays, can you track him down?

Get ready to spread the holiday cheer as Santa Claus makes a triumphant return to Carmel this season!

Three years after his inaugural tour in a fire truck, where he brought joy to families sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jolly Old Elf is back.

This time, Santa will be accompanied by his friends from the Carmel Fire, Police, and Street departments, promising even more tours and opportunities to catch a glimpse of his merry entourage.

The festivities kick off on Sunday, November 26, and will run through Sunday, December 17, with a total of 10 tour dates and 10 unique routes.

Join the fun on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. for this heartwarming holiday tradition.

For the latest updates on all of this year’s holiday activities and attractions, be sure to follow them on Facebook!

Follow Santa as he takes a journey around the City!

Decorate your home along the route to show Santa your holiday spirit!