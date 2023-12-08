The Eric Hamblen Band

Eric Hamblen is a singer-songwriter hailing from central Indiana, known for his distinctive style of storytelling infused with a deep appreciation for various music genres, resulting in a truly unique sound.

His musical journey began at the age of 19 when he started crafting his songs, and he soon took the stage in his 20s.

Throughout his career, Eric has been part of several bands, including the previous group South Of 44, which released the album “Ashes” featuring seven original songs, all written and produced by Eric in collaboration with exceptional musicians. You can find “Ashes” on various platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, TikTok, and YouTube.

Eric’s latest band represents the culmination of his musical evolution, bringing together talented musicians from diverse backgrounds to create a distinct musical backdrop for his lyrical storytelling.

He’s performed at various venues across Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida, and has actively supported charitable causes, collaborating with organizations like Donate Life Indiana, Rupert’s Kids, Cody’s Ride, BACA, and The NHJEF.

Eric’s shows, featuring a blend of his original compositions and engaging covers from Country, Rock, and Blues, are known for keeping audiences thoroughly entertained.

Currently, he’s hard at work on his next album and aims to reach new heights in his musical career while continuing to captivate enthusiastic crowds.