The Forge: A movie about Faith and Growth

Priscilla Shirer and Aspen Kennedy joined us to talk about their new movie, “The Forge.” This is the film that tells a story about Isaiah Wright, a young man who finished high school without knowing what to do with his life. Helped by his strong, loving mother and businessmen, Isaiah begins to find a better path.

It’s more than just a movie; it is about faith, mentorship, and problems we all have to face in life.

The movie tries to depict how much one may need the guidance of another, especially during difficult times. Isaiah learns that God has in store something so much better for him than he ever thought.

Created by the Kendrick Brothers, The Forge is a film designed to inspire people of diversity. Mentorship is majorly focused on as important to young people making better decisions.

Faith is portrayed as an anchor to help one overcome life’s ups and downs. Priscilla Shirer, who appears in the movie, shares how she believes there is a hunger to instill values and faith in the younger generation. She believes movies like The Forge help spell out ways in which this faith can work itself out in practical, everyday ways.

The Forge will be coming to theaters nationwide on August 23, 2024. It is a movie that gives hope and encouragement, especially to those going through challenging times in their lives.

You can find more information about the movie at theforgemovie.com. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram @ForgeMovie.