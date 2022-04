Life.Style.Live!

The Fourth Wall duo combines music, dance and circus arts

INDINAPOLIS (WISH)– The Fourth Wall joined us today for an afternoon of whimsical music and hoverboarding!

The group combines music, dance, theatre, and circus arts. They have two shows at The District Theatre this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. They have previously performed at the IndyFringe Theatre Festival.

