The Gadget Guy: Everyday Gadgets

1. Cleo&Hooman Zoomie Wipes – Hypoallergenic, Alcohol-Free & Paraben-Free Dog Wipes

$17.99 (1 box of 30) // $29.99 (2 boxes) // $44.99 (3 boxes) cleoandhooman.com

Keep your pup clean with ease with Cleo&Hooman’s Zoomie Wipes, which are like a refreshing “spaw” day for your pup wherever you are. These gentle cleansing dog wipes can be used for cleaning your pup’s skin and coat, paws, butt, tail, and even their muzzle in case they’re drooling too much. They’re completely safe for all dogs, even when used to clean their face, skin folds, around the ears, rear, or any other sensitive regions, as they have a balanced pH, anti-bacterial properties, and are also hypoallergenic, alcohol-free and paraben-free. These doggie wipes come individually-wrapped in packs of 30 which tuck tightly into your bag or pocket, making it easy for you clean and freshen up your dog on-the-spot whenever necessary, even if they made a mess playing around in dirt or mud. video: https://www.tiktok.com/@cleoandhooman/video/7323362269255978282

2. Carved Live Edge Wallets – RFID-blocking Wood + Resin Wallets

$99.99 carved.com

Ditch your old, beat-up wallet and upgrade to something stylish like the Carved Live Edge Wallets. These slim, sturdy wallets feature a gorgeous design and sport a very durable construction, as they’re precisely machined from a solid block of premium-quality wood and are then coated with a resin, making each wallet a completely unique art piece. Each wallet can securely hold up to 8 cards plus cash. Best of all, they’re also secure with RFID-blocking, which helps prevent unwanted sources from scanning your card’s electromagnetic signals.

video: – no video

3. RollRanger – Tape Edge Finder & Lifter

$10.99 rollranger.store

When packing boxes or doing handicraft projects, it can be quite annoying to find the edge of a tape roll right when you need it. With the RollRanger that’s no longer an issue. This tape edge finder and lifter is a handy tool integrated with a built-in sensor and an LED indicator light, which lights up when its sensor finds the edge of a tape roll within mere seconds. Plus, it also features a scraper tool at its front that allows you to easily lift the edge and separate the tape from its roll without ripping it apart.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pH5ozoJPado

4. Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545 – Portable Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker

$499.99 masterbuilt.com

Grill out and prepare delicious barbecues anywhere with the Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545. This portable digital charcoal grill and smoker comes equipped with cast iron cooking grates that have a large 545 sq in cooking area, an internal charcoal MiniHopper, which holds 5 lbs of lump charcoal or 7 lbs of briquettes, allowing for up to 8 hours of use, and a DigitalFan that precisely maintains grill temperature from 250°F to 650°F (121 °C to 343°C). It also has a digital control panel where you can easily set desired cooking temperatures for grilling or smoking. The QuickStart Automatic Ignition button quickly lights its fire starter, and the unit can work with up to 4 meat probes, 1 probe is included. It also boasts Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control the grill from anywhere via the Masterbuilt App, through which you can set and monitor temperature, view session graphing, check the temperature of meat probes connected to it, and have access to delicious recipes. Other accessories include a removable QuickSear hopper cast iron griddle plate for searing or sautéing your favorite foods, a FoldAway warming rack to keep food warm while cooking, 2 side shelves with utility hooks (1 folding shelf), an enclosed bottom cabinet for storage and a removable ash pan for easy cleanup.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zG4wloWcFSQ

5. Old Trapper Beef Snacks – Smoked Beef Jerky & Deli Beef Snacks

From $15 to $216 oldtrapper.com

For times when you’re looking to treat yourself (or the family pup) to a delicious meaty snack while traveling, know that you can’t go wrong with Old Trapper Beef Snacks. These delicious beef snacks include wood-fired smoked beef jerky bits available in 3 distinct flavors: Old Fashioned, Peppered (with fresh black pepper), and Hot & Spicy (with spicy red pepper flakes), as well as beef snack sticks available in 3 delicious flavors: Original Deli, Jalapeno for a little spice, and Teriyaki for an added hint of sweetness. Old Trapper Beef Jerky is the 2nd largest beef jerky brand in the world. Each bag features its signature clear packaging that lets you see exactly the quantity and quality of the product that you are getting. Each piece of jerky is tender and perfectly seasoned. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wIRoNmHIIA