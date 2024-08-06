The Gadget Guy: Hot summer tech 2024

1. LG TONE Free T80S – True Wireless Earbuds w/ Dolby Atmos

$199.99 $149.99 (SALE) lg.com/us

Enjoy unparalleled sound quality with the LG TONE Free T80S. Featuring reinforced Graphene speaker drivers, these true wireless earbuds deliver crystal-clear audio so you can hear every detail, while also letting you experience cinema-quality sound as if you’re center-stage with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking technology. Equipped with a 4-mic system, the earbuds can recognize users’ conversations and adjust their microphone accordingly. They also feature adaptive ANC technology, 3 sound modes, support for voice calls, touch controls, wearing detection, and Bluetooth 5.4. Enjoy up to 9 hours of playtime (36 hours with their charging case), IPX4 water-resistance for workouts and rainy days, and all-day comfort thanks to their ergonomic design. Via the LG TONE Free App, you can customize sound settings and touch controls, check battery status, switch between up to 5 paired devices, locate the earbuds if lost, and switch between third-party music apps.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9ypOejWeSA

2. Drinkmate OmniFizz – Sparkling Water & Soda Maker

$132.99 idrinkproducts.com

Prepare delicious, carbonated drinks at home and stay refreshed and hydrated with the Drinkmate OmniFizz. This sparkling water and soda maker can carbonate anything, including water, juice, tea, coffee, sports drinks, and even wine and cocktails, all with just a press of a button. The machine utilizes standard threaded 60L CO2 cylinders from Drinkmate or SodaStream, and features a Fizz Infuser attachment integrated with a two-stage pressure valve that makes it safe and easy to operate. It comes with a BPA-free 1L reusable carbonating bottle. It’s available in 5 stylish color finishes including white, red, black, arctic blue, and a limited edition in Lavender. Drinkmate also has a line of premium cold-pressed Italian syrups that feature fruit from Tuscany. Choose from delicious flavors such as Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Lemon Line, Blueberry, Sorrento Lemonade, Ginger & Lemon, Pink Grapefruit, and Strawberry Lemon. All are made with natural ingredients and no processed sugar.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isILlusw2pk

3. Gabb Phone 4 Pro – Smartphone for Teens w/ Parent-Enabled Apps

$49.99 + Gabb Cellular Plan (Starting at $24.99) gabb.com

The Gabb Phone 4 Pro gives teens the freedom they want on their parents’ terms. It has no social media apps or internet browsers, but does have several parental features available through different subscription plans to help keep your kids safe. Gabb Guard stops over 90% of suspected spam calls and texts. Gabb Messenger uses smart filtering to block harmful content including harmful words and links from unknown contacts, plus explicit images and video, where the Safe Video Calling feature takes over and blocks nudity from being sent or received. It will also disable video calls, and send parents alerts for potentially dangerous communication. Gabb Music+ provides explicit-free music streaming. Gabb Maps gives your teen reliable navigation with safe routing and without backdoors to the internet that may put them at risk. The phone also features unlimited voice calls and text messaging with 5G connectivity, plus GPS tracking, letting parents see their kid’s location anytime via the MyGabb App. With the app, they can also enable over 300 parent-managed third-party apps for their kids and monitor communication. The phone boasts a 6.5″ Super AMOLED display, a 50MP Main Camera and 13MP Selfie Camera, a lightning-fast Octa-Core processor, 128GB storage and 4GB RAM, a Li-Ion 5000mAh battery supporting USB-C Fast Charging, and runs on Samsung’s One UI 6 OS.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwghMYGQksI

4. Aurzen EAZZE D1 – 1080p Smart Projector w/ Pre-Loaded Streaming Apps

$149.99 $119.99 (SALE) aurzen.com

Elevate your home entertainment with the Aurzen EAZZE D1. This smart mini projector displays video at 1080p FHD resolution (4K supported) with up to 200 ANSI lumens of brightness and support for HDR 10. It features an adjustable projection size between 60″ to 200″ from a throw distance of 5.93 ft. up to 19.75 ft., a zoom function between 50% to 100%, blue light protection, and a suite of Auto Assist functionalities including auto focus, auto keystone correction, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and intelligent screen alignment. It also integrates dual Dolby Audio 8W speakers that deliver realistic sound and enhanced bass for a theater-quality audio experience, built-in controls, and multiple connection ports including a 3.5mm AUX Output, an AV Input, 2 USB 2.0 Inputs, and an HDMI Input. It has a Bluetooth remote and boasts Two-Way Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual-Band Wi-Fi for seamless audio connections with external devices, plus pre-loaded streaming apps for Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

video: https://aurzen.com/cdn/shop/videos/c/vp/805fe5b405ac4d79858;’3edd0ebc5a22d/805fe5b405ac4d798583edd0ebc5a22d.HD-1080p-7.2Mbps-31258722.mp4

5. Bestqool Pro300 – 4 Wavelengths Full-Body Red Light Therapy Device

$899 bestqool.com

Improve your recovery process after workouts with the Bestqool Pro300. This red light therapy device comes equipped with 300 medical-grade, dual spectrum chip LEDs with four wavelengths, including 630nm and 660nm non-invasive red light wavelengths, that can help increase collagen and promote better skin, reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and support muscle recovery. Plus 850nm and 940nm infrared light wavelengths, can help promote relaxation, soothe pain and promote tissue repair. The device offers a large treatment area with high irradiance levels up to 91mW/cm2 at 3-inches distance for deeper penetration and zero EMF output. It also features a modular design that allows its light coverage to be enlarged by connecting two Pro300 devices to create a whole wall of red light therapy for full-body coverage. It also has an easy-to-use interface and comes with a door hook for secure vertical installation. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeC-2SJYdeM

6. Mammotion Luba 2 AWD Series – Smart Robot Lawn Mower w/ 3D Vision Navigation

From $2,099 to $4,099 us.mammotion.com OR amazon.com Make lawn care effortless this Summer with the Mammotion Luba 2 AWD Series. This high-tech smart robotic lawn mower features a 3D Vision and RTK Fusion-mapping system that gives it precise navigation and obstacle avoidance, while also eliminating the need for boundary wires. It comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and a strong suspension that can handle complex terrain and slopes up to 38-degrees. It also sports dual-cutting discs that deliver a cutting width of 15.7 inches, and a built-in Geofence alarm system that offers theft protection. With up to 180 minutes of battery, it can mow lawns up to 2.5 acres on a single charge. It also uses lawn printing technology, which lets you create stunning custom designs for your lawn via the Mammotion App. You can also choose different mowing modes, set schedules, set up to 20 mowing zones and no-go zones, and check its location with GPS tracking in real-time.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VS7xBEiYJG0

hot summer tech

Hot Summer Tech

1. LG TONE Free T80S – True Wireless Earbuds w/ Dolby Atmos

$199.99 $149.99 (SALE) lg.com/us

Enjoy unparalleled sound quality with the LG TONE Free T80S. Featuring reinforced Graphene speaker drivers, these true wireless earbuds deliver crystal-clear audio so you can hear every detail, while also letting you experience cinema-quality sound as if you’re center-stage with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking technology. Equipped with a 4-mic system, the earbuds can recognize the type of conversation users are having and adjust their microphone accordingly. They also feature adaptive ANC technology, 3 sound modes, support for voice calls, touch controls, wearing detection, and Bluetooth 5.4. Enjoy up to 9 hours of playtime (36 hours with their charging case), IPX4 water-resistance for workouts and rainy days, and all-day comfort thanks to their ergonomic design. Via the LG TONE Free App, you can customize sound settings and touch controls, check battery status, switch between up to 5 paired devices, locate the earbuds if lost, and switch between third-party music apps.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9ypOejWeSA

2. Drinkmate OmniFizz – Sparkling Water & Soda Maker

$132.99 idrinkproducts.com

Prepare delicious, carbonated drinks at home and stay refreshed and hydrated with the Drinkmate OmniFizz. This sparkling water and soda maker can carbonate anything, including water, juice, tea, coffee, sports drinks, and even wine and cocktails, all with just a press of a button. The machine utilizes standard threaded 60L CO2 cylinders from Drinkmate or SodaStream, and features a Fizz Infuser attachment integrated with a two-stage pressure valve that makes it safe and easy to operate. It comes with a BPA-free 1L reusable carbonating bottle. It’s available in 5 stylish color finishes including white, red, black, arctic blue, and a limited-edition in Lavender. Drinkmate also has a line of premium cold-pressed Italian syrups that feature fruit from Tuscany. Choose from delicious flavors such as Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Lemon Line, Blueberry, Sorrento Lemonade, Ginger & Lemon, Pink Grapefruit, and Strawberry Lemon. All are made with natural ingredients and no processed sugar.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isILlusw2pk

3. Gabb Phone 4 Pro – Smartphone for Teens w/ Parent-Enabled Apps

$49.99 + Gabb Cellular Plan (Starting at $24.99) gabb.com

The Gabb Phone 4 Pro gives teens the freedom they want on their parents’ terms. It has no social media apps or internet browsers, but does have several parental features available through different subscription plans to help keep your kids safe. Gabb Guard stops over 90% of suspected spam calls and texts. Gabb Messenger uses smart filtering to block harmful content including harmful words and links from unknown contacts, plus explicit images and video, where the Safe Video Calling feature takes over and blocks nudity from being sent or received. It will also disable video calls, and send parents alerts for potentially dangerous communication. Gabb Music+ provides explicit-free music streaming. Gabb Maps gives your teen reliable navigation with safe routing and without backdoors to the internet that may put them at risk. The phone also features unlimited voice calls and text messaging with 5G connectivity, plus GPS tracking, letting parents see their kid’s location anytime via the MyGabb App. With the app, they can also enable over 300 parent-managed third-party apps for their kids and monitor communication. The phone boasts a 6.5″ Super AMOLED display, a 50MP Main Camera and 13MP Selfie Camera, a lightning-fast Octa-Core processor, 128GB storage and 4GB RAM, a Li-Ion 5000mAh battery supporting USB-C Fast Charging, and runs on Samsung’s One UI 6 OS.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwghMYGQksI

4. Aurzen EAZZE D1 – 1080p Smart Projector w/ Pre-Loaded Streaming Apps

$149.99 $119.99 (SALE) aurzen.com

Elevate your home entertainment with the Aurzen EAZZE D1. This smart mini projector displays video at 1080p FHD resolution (4K supported) with up to 200 ANSI lumens of brightness and support for HDR 10. It features an adjustable projection size between 60″ to 200″ from a throw distance of 5.93 ft. up to 19.75 ft., a zoom function between 50% to 100%, blue light protection, and a suite of Auto Assist functionalities including auto focus, auto keystone correction, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and intelligent screen alignment. It also integrates dual Dolby Audio 8W speakers that deliver realistic sound and enhanced bass for a theater-quality audio experience, built-in controls, and multiple connection ports including a 3.5mm AUX Output, an AV Input, 2 USB 2.0 Inputs, and an HDMI Input. It comes with a Bluetooth remote and boasts Two-Way Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual-Band Wi-Fi for seamless audio connections with external devices, plus pre-loaded streaming apps for Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

video: https://aurzen.com/cdn/shop/videos/c/vp/805fe5b405ac4d79858;’3edd0ebc5a22d/805fe5b405ac4d798583edd0ebc5a22d.HD-1080p-7.2Mbps-31258722.mp4

5. Bestqool Pro300 – 4 Wavelengths Full-Body Red Light Therapy Device

$899 bestqool.com

Improve your recovery process after workouts with the Bestqool Pro300. This red light therapy device comes equipped with 300 medical-grade, dual spectrum chip LEDs with four wavelengths, including 630nm and 660nm non-invasive red light wavelengths, that can help increase collagen and promote better skin, reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and support muscle recovery. Plus 850nm and 940nm infrared light wavelengths, which can help promote relaxation, soothe pain and promote tissue repair. The device offers a large treatment area with high irradiance levels up to 91mW/cm2 at 3-inches distance for deeper penetration and zero EMF output. It also features a modular design that allows its light coverage to be enlarged by connecting two Pro300 devices to create a whole wall of red light therapy for full-body coverage. It also has an easy-to-use interface and comes with a door hook for secure vertical installation.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeC-2SJYdeM

6. Mammotion Luba 2 AWD Series – Smart Robot Lawn Mower w/ 3D Vision Navigation

From $2,099 to $4,099 us.mammotion.com OR amazon.com

Make lawn care effortless this Summer with the Mammotion Luba 2 AWD Series. This high-tech smart robotic lawn mower features a 3D Vision and RTK Fusion-mapping system that gives it precise navigation and obstacle avoidance, while also eliminating the need for boundary wires. It comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and a strong suspension that can handle complex terrain and slopes up to 38-degrees. It also sports dual-cutting discs that deliver a cutting width of 15.7 inches, and a built-in Geofence alarm system that offers theft protection. With up to 180 minutes of battery, it can mow lawns up to 2.5 acres on a single charge. It also uses lawn printing technology, which lets you create stunning custom designs for your lawn via the Mammotion App. You can also choose different mowing modes, set schedules, set up to 20 mowing zones and no-go zones, and check its location with GPS tracking in real-time.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VS7xBEiYJG0

————————————————————————————————–

Hot Summer Tech

1. PoolCandy Splash Runner Pro 2.0 – 12V Motorized Luxury Pool Lounger

$249.99 poolcandy.net

Enjoy your pool time this Summer with the PoolCandy Splash Runner Pro 2.0. This battery-powered motorized luxury pool lounger features a wide-body inflatable raft that can hold up to 350 pounds, and dual 66-watt motors equipped with 3-blade propellers that deliver great torque and speed to propel it in any direction. It also integrates dual push-button 360º controls, along with a high backrest, a reinforced lower-back support, and a headrest that offers you the utmost comfort. Plus, it also has a built-in cup holder that keeps your drink within arm’s reach and a phone holder.

video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAOW35TW914

2. JSAUX FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor

Starting at $299 jsaux.com

Boost your work efficiency and productivity with the JSAUX FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor, winner of the 2024 iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award. This innovative portable folding dual-screen display gives office workers a one-cable solution that provides a seamless multi-screen experience whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go. The FlipGo comes in three sizes (13.5″, 15.6″, and 16″) and is available in three different configurations (Lite, Touch, and Pro). It features a magnetic snap-on design, a high-definition IPS display screen boasting UltraView (full screen) and DuoView (split-screen) modes, HiDPI display compatibility and 60W reverse charging support. It also integrates a built-in HUB with two USB-A and one USB-C ports for connecting multiple peripherals. The Pro version offers a resolution up to 2560×1600 (2.5K), 100% sRGB color gamut, and a brightness of 500 nits, ensuring vibrant and accurate color reproduction, making it ideal for professionals who demand the best visual experience. The Touch version brings dual-screen touch and gesture support to macOS and Windows.

video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmnOz2sjLhk

3. Pebblebee Clip, Card & Tag – Smart Bluetooth Trackers for Everyday-Use

$29.99 pebblebee.com | $34.99 pebblebee.com| $34.99 pebblebee.com

We all lose things… but with the help of the Pebblebee Smart Trackers, a next-generation of rechargeable item trackers, it’s easier than ever to find lost or misplaced items. The Pebblebee lineup includes the Pebblebee Clip (for keys, bags, and more), Pebblebee Card (for wallets, purses and handbags), and Pebblebee Tag (for luggage, remotes, etc.). Designed by a satellite engineer, these smart Bluetooth trackers help keep all your belongings in the proper place, making them great for time at school and work, when you’re traveling, and everyday life. They’re rated to be water-resistant, boast a Bluetooth range up to 500 ft., and are powered by a rechargeable battery that offers up to 1 year of battery life. The Pebblebee Clip, Card, and Tag can all be used with the Google Find My Device network OR the Pebblebee App on Google Play Store and App Store, in which you’ll receive a sound alert whenever you leave any of them behind.

video:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZA7BluIugmPeQhs-aFe5u3gi7o6fbPAc/view?usp=sharing

4. Pulsetto – Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device for Stress, Anxiety & Sleep

$469, $269 (SALE) pulsetto.tech

Pulsetto is a wearable device designed to help manage stress and anxiety by stimulating the vagus nerve, a critical part of the nervous system that influences relaxation and emotional well-being. The device uses gentle, non-invasive electrical pulses to your neck, helping to reduce stress and lower anxiety with no side effects to promote calmness and improve sleep quality by gently stimulating your parasympathetic nervous system. Users can control Pulsetto through a companion app, allowing them to customize sessions and track their progress. It’s aimed at individuals looking for a natural, tech-based solution to enhance their mental health and reduce the effects of stress. By wearing it just a few minutes a day, you can experience immediate relaxation, allowing you to feel calmer and more centered, more focused, and sleep better, and it can also help manage ADHD symptoms by promoting focus and reducing hyperactivity. To use it, apply a generous amount of its conductive electrode gel to your neck and to the device’s pulse points for optimal skin contact, then place it on your neck and pair it with the Pulsetto App, through which you can choose from 5 expert-designed stimulation programs, including stress improvement, anxiety and stress reduction, better sleep, burnout management, and pain management. The device is adjustable and fits a wide array of neck sizes, is easy to use, has approximately 1 week of battery and supports USB-C charging.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5VKqwcqRww

5. Zora’s Best Friendz Human-Grade Beef Liver Dog Treats

From $12.99 zorasbest.com

Today’s dog owners care more than ever about the treats they give their pups. Zora’s Best Friendz has taken the mystery meat out of dog treats by using only 100% human-grade beef liver that’s slow-roasted to perfection and freeze-dried in its own USDA-certified kitchen facility. Guaranteed to please even the pickiest and most sensitive pets, Zora’s Best Friendz single-ingredient premium dog treats pack excellent nutritional value with a punch of protein, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and essential amino acids that promote healthy digestion, strong teeth and gums, and a shiny, vibrant coat. Owners can easily control portion size for every age and breed by breaking off just what their dog needs, while trusting that no chemicals, high-pressure pasteurization, irradiation or ozone sprays were used to make or preserve them. These dog treats are perfect for training or bonding and last about a month for most dogs.

video:https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4gEWfJXwu6Y

6. Old Trapper Beef Snacks – Smoked Beef Jerky & Deli Beef Snacks

From $15 to $216 oldtrapper.com

For a delicious meaty snack that keeps you energized during the Summer, know that you can’t go wrong with Old Trapper Beef Snacks. These delicious beef snacks include wood-fired smoked beef jerky bits available in 3 distinct flavors: Old Fashioned, Peppered (with fresh black pepper), and Hot & Spicy (with spicy red pepper flakes), as well as beef snack sticks available in 3 delicious flavors: Original Deli, Jalapeno for a little spice, and Teriyaki for an added hint of sweetness. Old Trapper Beef Jerky is the 2nd largest beef jerky brand in the world. Each bag features its signature clear packaging that lets you see exactly the quantity and quality of the product that you are getting. Each piece of jerky is tender and perfectly seasoned.

video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wIRoNmHIIA