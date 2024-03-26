The Gadget Guy: Innovative Gadgets 2024

1. Fiido C11 – High-End City Commuter Electric Bike

$1,099 $899 (SALE) fiido.com

Improve your daily commuting with the Fiido C11. This high-end city commuter electric bike features large and ultra-durable gravel tires equipped with reflective sidewalls that provide extra visibility, a hydraulic front suspension fork, a Shimano 6 Speed Gear Shift System, hydraulic disc brakes, an adjustable handlebar, a front LED headlight that swivels with the bike’s direction, a taillight that integrates a brake light and turn signals, a loud horn, and a rear rack for storage. SHWWWW! It also sports a powerful 500W rear hub brushless motor and 678W peak power that makes it capable of reaching up to a maximum speed of 24.85 mph, a removable 500Wh battery that makes it capable of traveling up to 55.92 miles, and a full-color backlight LCD display that shows its current speed and battery life, featuring button controls for swapping between its 3-speed modes: Power Assist with 5 adjustable assist levels, Throttle, and Pedal. Plus, you get a built-in USB port for charging your phone, a cadence sensor that measures the number of pedal rotations per minute (RPM), and an intelligent anti-theft lock, which can be unlocked with its key or via the Fiido App. Incidentally, the app allows you to start the bike and also monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen by pairing it with the Fiido Mate Smartwatch.

2. NNOXX One – Smart Wearable Oxygen & Nitric Oxide Monitor

$299 plus subscription (starting at $20 / month) nnoxx.com

Know how much exercise you need and how intense it needs to be with the NNOXX One. Using a range of sensors, this smart wearable accurately measures oxygen (SmO2) and active nitric oxide (NO) levels deep in your muscles while you exercise in real time, giving you better insights on how your workout is working for you. The device comes equipped with photodiodes, a temperature sensor and an accelerometer, all of which are supervised using Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC, which features dual Arm Cortex-M33 processors, comsprising a high-performance application processor and a fully programmable, ultra-low power network processor. It also incorporates Nordic’s nRF21540 RF front-end module (FEM), a “plug-and-play” range extender that enables up to +20 dBm TX output power (110 mA power consumption) with a power consumption of 2.9 mA in RX and 45 nA in power down mode, ensuring that athletes can reliably send their exercise data to their smartphone. Its custom Li-ion battery offers up to four hours of battery life. Via the NNOXX One App, users can view their data after completing a workout and also access “guided” workouts. By selecting the desired cyclical workout (such as running, biking, or rowing) and a workout length, the app’s “AI Coach” will guide users based on their biomarkers to increase the effectiveness of their workout. Those using the NNOXX One Elite, (designed specifically for high-performance athletes), can access their data on the NNOXX One High-Performance Platform website, which provides more detailed charts and analytics, tracking workout intensity, volume, and recovery over time. The kit includes the wearable device, a universal band, a USB charger, and the app subscription (purchased separately).

3. Baseline Vision – Portable AI-Powered Tennis Game Analysis Camera System

$2299 $1999 (SALE) baselinevision.com

Take your tennis game to a professional level with the Baseline Vision. This portable AI-powered tennis game analysis system combines 2 camera sensors and a computer used to detect, track and analyze everything that is happening on the court, allowing tennis players and coaches to watch past training sessions, keep track of their progression, connect with other players, and share content on social media. The system features a shockproof and waterproof construction, is ITF-PAT approved, and can be attached to any net post in seconds. Its camera sensors and computer utilize advanced AI processing and computer vision technology for its game analysis, allowing for data like the 3D trajectory of the ball, ball bounce position, and player position, to be reconstructed from the camera images. The system offers users up to 5 hours of battery life. Via the Baseline App, players and coaches are offered real-time performance feedback, along with gamified drills, 3D Challenges and on-court video replays.

4. Vitapod Go Starter Bundle – Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle + Flavored Water Enhancer Pods

Starting at $50.99 vitapodworld.com OR amazon.com

Vitapod transforms your water into a flavorful beverage packed with electrolytes, nutrients, and zero sugar. Not only is it a convenient and delicious way to help keep kids and adults hydrated, it’s also a great option to reduce daily plastic bottle consumption. The Vitapod pods are flavored water enhancer pods, which contain flavonoids, a major type of polyphenols that can help protect cells from free radical damage – containing up to 440mg of polyphenols in each pod! There are a variety of flavors and formulas to help with hydration, beauty, energy, immunity, and sports recovery. The Vitapod Go Starter Bundle includes 30 30-count pack of pods in one of 11 different flavors, plus a premium stainless steel vacuum insulated bottle (either 22 oz. or 32 oz.) equipped with a new drink-thru lid that allows the pod to stay inserted while drinking.

5. Biovanta Anti-Inflammatory Products (100% Natural & Drug-Free)

$12.99 biovanta.com | $12.99 biovanta.com | $15.99 biovanta.com

Protect your respiratory system with Biovanta’s Anti-Inflammatory Products. Made from 100% natural ingredients, this line of drug-free anti-inflammatory products are scientifically and clinically proven to combat inflammation, the cause of cold and flu symptoms, while also boosting your respiratory immunity. The Biovanta Immunity Respiratory Defense Throat Spray effectively strengthens your respiratory barrier for everyday protection and frontline defense at the first signs. The Biovanta Immunity Respiratory Defense Lozenges offer you the same anti-inflammatory and strengthening effect for your respiratory system, but in the form of an oral pill. Lastly, there’s also the Biovanta Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu Relief and Defense Throat Spray, which effectively targets inflammation at the source while fighting cold, flu, fevers, sore throats, headaches, and chills.

6. Box Refresh – Roll-On Coating Applicator for Reusing Shipping Boxes

$9.98 (1-pack) / $15.97 (2-pack) boxrefresh.com

Every year, millions of tons of cardboard boxes are discarded in landfills across the world. Box Refresh addresses this global problem with a cost-effective, eco-friendly and common-sense solution that allows you to re-use shipping boxes that are piling up in garages and at home. Box Refresh’s roll-on applicator allows you to cover old labels, tape, logos, and markings in seconds with its safe, water-based, non-toxic, and Eco-friendly coating formula, making it easy to give shipping boxes a fresh start. With Box Refresh, you can save money, reduce waste, and help the environment… one box at a time. Each bottle holds 4.23 fl. oz. and can treat approximately 50 standard shipping boxes. To use it, simply remove its cap, pop off the roller, remove seal tab, replace roller, squeeze desired amount, roll and allow 5-10 minutes to dry.

