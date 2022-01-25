Life.Style.Live!

The Gadget Guy: Make your life a little easier with these stress relief gadgets

These gadgets are designed to relieve the stress in your life. David Novak, The Gadget Guy, joined us today with a few products that make several aspects of your life a little easier.

1. Hepper Pod Elevated Cat Bed

Under $100 hepper.com

Cats are very sensitive creatures, as they may often become anxious or stressed by things going on around them. To ensure that your cat(s) have a place where they can feel safe and relaxed, consider getting them the Hepper Pod Bed. This modern and ultra-comfortable pod-shaped elevated cat bed is warm and cozy, and spacious enough for one large fluffy cat. It comes with an ultra-soft upholstered fabric exterior made of flexible molded EVA foam and a machine-washable interior bed liner made with soft sherpa fleece and microfiber.

2. Snuggy Buddy Baby 6-12 Month Wearable Lovey Blanket

Around $55 snuggybuddy.com

To keep your little ones cozy and stress-free, there’s nothing like the Snuggy Buddy Wearable Lovey Blanket. Designed to be used by babies ages 6 to 12 months old, this wearable baby blanket features a gently weighted plush butterfly lovey (bonding object) that’s safely attached to the blanket at the chest level, offering your baby something that’s always at hands-reach for a familiar soothing touch that makes them feel safe, comfortable and relaxed while they sleep. Lastly, this wearable blanket also features soft plush fabric wings that act as flaps designed for your baby to hold and soothe themselves back to sleep.

3. EyeWris Readers Foldable Wristband Reading Glasses

Around $110 eyewris.com

If you’re someone who regularly needs to have their glasses close by, then the EyeWris Readers are exactly what you need. These foldable wristband reading glasses utilize a patented folding technology that makes them capable of securely and comfortably wrapping around a users’ wrist so that they’re always within reach. They’re extremely durable and very stylish, making them perfect for any busy lifestyle, including both at-home office workers and on-the-go business workers. Lastly, these foldable wristband reading glasses also come equipped with ultra-durable premium curved polycarbonate reading lenses that combine a Blue Light Filter with 100% UV Protection for keeping users’ eyes safe, while also coated with scratch-resistant, anti-smudge and anti-reflective coatings.

4. PetSafe Automatic Ball Launcher for Dogs

Around $170 petsafe.net/

Dogs are very active animals, and as such, they always need a way to burn that extra energy so that they don’t become stressed. For that, there’s nothing like the PetSafe Automatic Ball Launcher. This electronic interactive fetch system for dogs features Customizable Launch Settings for launching balls anywhere between 8-30 feet and Motion Sensor Safety to protect your dog when in front of the launching area. The device also features an Automatic Sleep Mode that prevents dogs from over-exercising, as well as Audible Training Tones that help to create a learning-friendly interaction between your pup and the ball launcher. With it, dog owners can provide their dogs with a fun and exciting way for them to stay busy, happy, and entertained throughout the day.

5. Cleanyst – At-Home Reusable Body & Home Care Products System

Starts at $119 cleanyst.com

Shopping for more Eco-friendly body care products can be somewhat stressful, especially if you don’t know what they’re made of. The ultimate solution for this issue is called the Cleanyst. This countertop reusable system allows users to create body and home care products at home, with the main focus of reducing your carbon footprint and plastic waste by up to 80%, while also saving you some money in the process. The device works based on a patented Micro-batch Technology that utilizes water from a side reservoir to squeeze Cleanyst’s proprietary formula pouches into reusable bottles, all at the push of a button. These product pouches are formulated from plant-powered ingredients, making them USDA Certified Biobased and free from dyes, fragrances, parabens and any harsh or harmful chemicals. The end result is perfectly mixed body care and home care products that are safe, effective and ready to use. The Body Care Kit comes with Hand Soap, Body Wash, Shampoo and Conditioner pouches. The Home Care Kit brings Dish Soap, Laundry Detergent, All Purpose Cleaner, Tub + Tile Cleaner, and Glass + Surface Cleaner pouches. The Essentials Kit combines half of the two previous kits together, while the All-In Starter Kit combines the Body Care Kit and the Home Care Kit in full.

6. ILIFE V80 Max Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Under $225 iliferobot.store

For homeowners with busy work schedules, cleaning can be one of the most stressful house chores to perform on a regular basis. To get that extra stress off your shoulders, get yourself the ILIFE V80 Max. This smart robot vacuum cleaner features a Smart Gyroscope Navigation System, a strong Suction Power at 2000Pa, up to 80 minutes of battery life with a Self-Charging functionality, In-App Controls for configuring cleaning schedules and also Voice Assistant support to Alexa.

7. SummaForte CBD Products & BlazePod Flash Reflex Training System

Starts at $20 summaforte.com

To bring down levels of stress, there’s nothing like the SummaForte SummaTape and the SummaForte SummaMix. These premium CBD-infused wellness products are designed to bring both a peak athletic performance as well as an improved recovery for gaming-related activities. The SummaTape is a cotton-spandex CBD-infused and menthol-infused kinesiology tape for skin application that’s lightweight and stretchable, which is specifically designed for providing gamers and athletes alike with enhanced performance and recovery of any type of injuries. The SummaMix, a daily drink mix that combines premium CBD with nutrients that are crucial for both eye and brain health, as the Blue light emitted by PC screens can be both stress-inducing as well as exhausting to look at.

8. Blazepods

Starts at $299 blazepod.com

To reduce high-stress levels, there’s nothing like going for a fast reflex workout with the BlazePod. This smart light-based reflex training system allows users to train physically and cognitively, working based on vibrant, touch sensor Pods that can be controlled via the BlazePod App. The system works as a modular touch-capacitive workout tool for high-intensity interval training that can ultimately offer its users a fun way to improve on different fitness skills such as agility, balance, coordination, reaction time, strength, and more. It can be used by athletes of any fitness level or even fitness coaches.

For more information visit, GadgetGram.com.