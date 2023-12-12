The Gadget Guy: MySoda Ruby 2.0 and MySoda Woody

COOL GADGETS FOR XMAS PREPARATIONS

1. Napoleon TravelQ 285X – Portable Propane Gas Grill w/ Scissor Cart & Griddle

$399 napoleon.com

For those that love grilling, there’s the Napoleon TravelQ 285X. Ideal for tailgating, camping, and even barbecuing at home, this portable propane gas grill comes attached to a scissor cart equipped with all-terrain wheels that provide great stability on most surfaces, while its cart’s unique “X” design provides easy folding for a quick set up and compact storage. It has a large 285 sq.in. (1,840 cm²) cooking area that’s spacious enough to cook up to 19 burgers at once, a high-top cast aluminum lid that’s high enough for cooking whole chickens, and two separate burners that provide precise temperature controls up to 12,000 BTUs so that you can do anything, from gentle roasting and smoking using indirect heat, to high heat searing. The grill also features a built-in high-end thermometer for accurately monitoring its cooking temperature, 2 small side tables where you can easily prepare food, and a safety lid lock for keeping its lid securely shut. This grill can be used to cook anywhere by hooking up a 1.2 lbs. liquid propane cylinder, but you can also connect it to a full-sized tank when grilling at home.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2rHS2CMcPs

2. Balsam Hill BH Fraser Fir – Pre-Lit Artificial Narrow Christmas Tree w/ Candlelight Clear LED Lights

$749 to $2,299 balsamhill.com

Decorate your living room this XMAS with a Christmas tree like the Balsam Hill BH Fraser Fir. Rich in color and fullness, this pre-lit artificial narrow Christmas tree is modeled after real balsam firs (Abies fraseri) from a tree farm in Maine. It features a teardrop shape and lifelike foliage that perfectly complements your style and space, combining lush semi-flat dark green and light-green needles with silver undersides that are accented with light-brown stems to provide subtle warmth and depth, and a more organically shaped treetop. It’s equipped with upward-sloping branches crafted from flame-retardant materials and free of tree-related allergens, which are integrated with 70% PE plastic True Needle tips delicately molded from real evergreen branches, featuring 40 variations of fir branch tips for a more organic look, and with 30% Classic PVC Needles for added fullness in its foliage and extra realism. It also comes pre-lit with Candlelight Clear LED Lights, which cast a soft glow similar to regular incandescent bulbs and won’t burn out. It also features an Easy Plug system which incorporates light connections in the trunk, so lighting the tree is as simple as plugging it into a socket. There are 5 size variations available, including a 6.5 ft., 7.5 ft., 9 ft., 10 ft., and 12 ft. height models.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUO72VII0hI

3. Bakesale Gingerbread Liqueur – Limited-Release Gingerbread-Flavored Liquor that Tastes like Holidays in a Glass

$40 / $68 / $96 (1~2~3 boxes) drinkbakesale.com

Make the best tasting Holiday drinks ever with Bakesale Gingerbread Liquor. From the eccentric team behind the award-winning and viral liquor sensation Bakesale Cookie Liquor, this limited-release liquor is a 33% ABV liqueur that tastes exactly like gingerbread and is packaged in adorable Gingerbread-man-shaped pouches. The most exciting part? You tear the heads off the little gingerbread-men to access the liquor. These little pouches also have hang holes so that they can hang as drinkable decorations for Holiday parties! Bakesale Gingerbread Liquor comes in Gift boxes of 12 single-shot pouches, so there is plenty to share… or not share! Perfect as a shot on its own, chilled as a Gingerbread Martini, mixed with coffee, hot cocoa, eggnog, or even blended with ice cream for a boozy milkshake. However you serve it, Bakesale Gingerbread is sure to bring the Holiday Cheers.

video: https://bakesale-site.videowise.shop/gingerbreadvideo-will.html?medium=link

4. MySoda Ruby 2.0 & MySoda Woody – High-End Silent Water Carbonation Machines

$139 amazon.com | $69.90 amazon.com

Make your own carbonated water at home anytime with the Mysoda Ruby 2 or the MySoda Woody. These high-end silent water carbonation machines sport a gorgeous ultra-modern aesthetic, blending seamlessly with any kitchen decor. Both of Mysoda’s Sparkling Water Makers are built from Eco-friendly materials. The Mysoda Ruby 2 packs a robust and long-lasting construction, as it is made from high-grade aluminum and also has a scratch-proof coating, while the MySoda Woody is crafted from a sustainable wood composite material, making it a more sustainable option. In addition to their eco-friendly design, both the Ruby 2 and the Woody are also designed to provide a user-friendly experience with flawless functionality. Both models utilize the most common 60L CO2 cylinders for soda water makers with a screw-in system, meaning you can conveniently exchange your empty cylinder at your nearest store. They also feature a quick-lock water bottle attachment mechanism, plus a noise cancellation function that ensures a quiet carbonation process of your water. Particularly, the Mysoda Ruby 2 also comes equipped with an improved anti-freeze nozzle which provides a larger amount of smaller bubbles. Best of all, they require no electricity to work. With just a push of a button, users can carbonate their water to their desired level of fizziness. You simply fill its 1L bottle with water, attach it to the soda maker through its quick-lock mechanism, press the carbonation button 2-3 times and that’s it. Both the Ruby 2 and the Woody are available in various color schemes to match any countertop’s aesthetic.

video: https://m.media-amazon.com/images/S/vse-vms-transcoding-artifact-us-east-1-prod/5c0c4c53-67e4-4852-bad8-7a5990bdd95b/default.jobtemplate.mp4.480.mp4