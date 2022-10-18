Life.Style.Live!

The Gadget Guy shares luxury gadgets you should own

The Gadget Guy David Novak joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a look at a few fun gadgets to add a little bit of luxury to your lifestyle.

Perfectly Snug Smart Topper (Dual Zone) – Air-Conditioned Mattress Topper

Starts at $949, perfectlysnug.com

Sleep cool and dry all night long with the Perfectly Snug Smart Topper. This smart air-conditioned mattress topper boasts Controlled Airflow with adjustable temperature settings for a cooled or heated airflow, improving sleep. The Smart Topper also sports a Dual-Zone Climate Control function, which allows each sleeper to independently control the temperature on each side of the bed. Moreover, the Smart Topper can also accurately monitor a person’s body temperature via built-in sensors, and automatically adjust the cooling/heating temperature to fit any sleeper’s ideal climate. Lastly, it also boasts foot heaters at the bottom for each sleeper, and everything can be controlled by Perfectly Snug’s app.

Mode Electric Toothbrush

$150, m0de.com

Keep your oral health in check with the Mode Electric Toothbrush. This smart electric toothbrush is IPX7 waterproof rated, and comes equipped with soft tapered bristles that gently clean the surface of your teeth, gums, and everything in between. It also features a powerful Sonic Vibrations Mode that can run at 38,000 vibrations per minute, making it capable of removing up to 10 times more plaque than any typical toothbrush. It also has a 2-minute built-in Brushing Timer that reminds you to clean all 4 quadrants of your teeth, as well as a built-in Nightlight for illumination during nighttime. The battery, charged by the included wireless charging dock, lasts for 30-days on a single charge.

UVCeed UVC Mobile Sanitizer – Smartphone-Enabled UVC-Light Sanitizing Device

Around $150, uvceed.com

Keep surfaces clean and germ-free with the UVCeed UVC Mobile Sanitizer. This Smartphone-enabled Sanitizing Device has mercury-free LED UVC light that kills bacteria, germs, and viruses on just about any surface within seconds, including COVID-19. Compatible with MagSafe phones and MagSafe phone cases, simply attach the device to the back of your phone, then turn on the UVCeed App, and follow the on-screen instructions to operate the device by simply pointing it at the surface you’re looking to sanitize. Then you press and hold the App’s Button, and the device will irradiate its mercury-free LED UVC light to disinfect that surface, all the while, showing you in real-time the level of sanitation within the surface you’re disinfecting.

Goliath Defender Backpack – Rain-Proof & Tear-Proof Outdoors Tactical Backpack

Goes for $189, goliathbackpacks.com

For outdoors enthusiasts, check out the Goliath Defender Backpack. This military-grade outdoors tactical backpack is offered in 32L or 42L versions. The larger can even house a large axe and even has the capability of carrying Big Axes. It also has a tear-proof and rain-proof construction, thanks to high-grade ballistic nylon and its waterproof zippers. Best of all, it features a belt strap for extra support, plus an Internal Velcro Separation System, a 17″ Laptop Sleeve, and a MOLLE System for carrying extra pouches and essential survival gear. Finally, the Velcro front allows you to attach any Velcro-padded gear or patches.

CookingPal Multo – Smart Multi-Functional Cooking System & Food Processor

Priced at $999, cookingpal.com

Make your cooking easier, learn new recipes, and take your cooking skills to the next level with the CookingPal Multo. This smart multi-functional cooking system features 15 different cooking functionalities, which can replace most kitchen appliances and cooking tools, and also includes a Smart Cooking Timer, plus 2 Cleaning Modes. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, you can control the system remotely, either via its included LCD Smart Kitchen Hub or via the CookingPal App, and there’s also support for voice controls. Best of all, you’ll get access to an ever-expanding digital recipe library that’s updated weekly, and features over 400 smart-guided digital recipes that are all crafted by professional chefs.

