The Gadget Guy: Sophisticate your life with high-tech

1. EPOS EXPAND 40T- Bluetooth Speakerphone w/Duplex Audio

$329, eposaudio.com

For businesses looking to streamline their online meetings, the EPOS EXPAND 40T is your go-to conferencing solution. This portable wireless Bluetooth speakerphone delivers an exceptional audio performance with crystal clear audio on both ends of your calls. It also features industry-leading duplex audio, allowing for multiple speakers to engage in simultaneous conversations without interruptions, and three advanced beamforming microphones that accurately capture and isolate voices from room reverb and background noise. It integrates push buttons and LED indicator lights for easy call controls. Choose from various connectivity options including USB-C or Bluetooth with Multipoint pairing. The speakerphone boasts up to 18 hours of battery life, support for UC platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and in-App settings via the EPOS Manager Software or the EPOS Connect App.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxQ4B5ZTwdk

2. Azulle Ally – High-Performance Mini PC w/ Android 10 for Enterprise Applications

$239.99 azulle.com

The Azulle Ally is a high-performance Android-based mini PC designed to work as an enterprise computing solution that can help organizations streamline processes, simplify operations, and handle demanding business applications and software within IoT, edge computing, digital signage, and more. This mini PC is powered by a high-end Octa-core Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 processor that delivers long-lasting performance. It also features 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, runs on Android 10 OS, and integrates a wide array of connectivity options, including a Gigabit LAN Ethernet port with POE, 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB-C and 3 USB-A 2.0 ports, a micro-SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Kensington Lock, plus Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmBGQUNp9lc

3. OKP L1 – Smart Self-Charging Robot Vacuum w/ LIDAR Navigation Technology

$299.99 amazon.com

Get your weekly home cleaning done automatically with the OKP L1. This smart robot vacuum cleaner features an intelligent navigation system powered by LIDAR technology and advanced anti-collision and anti-drop TOF sensors. It features up to 3800Pa of strong suction power, 3 cleaning modes, and a 500ml HEPA filter dust bin. The OKP L1 boasts up to 150 minutes of battery on a charge, and also has a self-charging functionality that’s automatically activated when its battery goes below 15%. Via the OKP App, you can adjust its suction settings, enable a Multi-Floor Mapping function that saves up to 3 maps of your home, configure No-Go Zones for its mapped areas, and program cleaning schedules. It also has Voice Assistant support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The company has a sponsored deal with us. Use code ” novakl1″ to get this product half off. GO here: https://bit.ly/3YTCHLt

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mez7vpzs_Bg

4. Oral-B iO Series 10 – Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush w/ Smart Charger

$399.99 oralb.com

Ensure proper dental care with the Oral-B iO Series 10. This smart rechargeable electric toothbrush features a dentist-inspired round brush head that delivers gentle micro-vibrations for an expert cleaning with 100% more plaque removal. Its handle integrates an interactive display with 7 brushing settings and a 2-minute timer that helps you maintain the recommended brushing time, plus a smart pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard or too softly. Its iOsense smart magnetic charger is powered by artificial intelligence and features a live coaching function that recognizes your brushing style to guide your pressure, brushing time, and oral coverage in real-time via the Oral-B App, teaching you good brushing habits. The toothbrush has 3 weeks of battery.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gLqcbD-skI

5. SmartBidet SB-3000 – Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat for Elongated Toilets

$649.99 smartbidetusa.com

Stop wasting toilet paper and add class to your bathroom with the SmartBidet SB-3000, which delivers better hygiene for everyone in the family, including the kids. This advanced electric bidet toilet seat works with most standard elongated toilets. It features a heated seat with 3 heating levels, heated water, a posterior wash for his/her back, a gentler front wash stream, an automatic child wash, and a more powerful spiral turbo stream wash that helps stimulate bowel movement and relieve constipation. It also integrates a stainless steel nozzle that automatically self-cleans itself before and after washes. A warm air dryer, an automatic deodorizer, an LED nightlight, and a wireless screen remote control round out its impressive specs. GFCI required. 35% off coupon code “GGSmartBidet” for model SB-3000. It will be lowest price on the market: $422.49 (MSRP is $649.99)

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2vvfD1TqVg

6. Monoprice SB-600 Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 Soundbar & Monoprice SB‑300 Virtual Dolby Atmos 2.1 Soundbar

$239.99 monoprice.com | $99.99 monoprice.com

For a truly immersive sound experience when watching your favorite content, use either the Monoprice SB-600 or the Monoprice SB-300. The Monoprice SB-600 is a powerful soundbar that delivers a premium sound quality via built-in Atmos Height Speakers, and powered by 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos surround sound, plus the set-up includes a set of wireless surround speakers and a wireless 8-inch subwoofer, to boot. With inputs/outputs such as 2 HDMI inputs, an HDMI eARC output, both Optical Digital and Coaxial inputs, a 3.5mm Analog Audio Input, 4K HDR/DV Passthrough, the SB-600 has your connectivity options covered. It also boasts Bluetooth and USB connectivity for streaming content.

The Monoprice SB-300 is a more budget-friendly 2.1 soundbar that still delivers great sound, and sports support for Virtual Dolby Atmos. It features 2 HDMI inputs, an HDMI eARC output, both Optical Digital and Coaxial inputs, and 4K HDR/DV Passthrough, plus Bluetooth and USB connectivity for streaming.

video: -no video(s)

7. Atomi Alpha Electric Scooter – Foldable Electric City Scooter for Adults

$649.99 atomiscooters.com

Commute in style while avoiding traffic jams and high gas prices with the Atomi Alpha. This foldable electric city scooter features a double-insured folding mechanism for easy transportation, 9-inch anti-puncture tubeless tires that prevent pinch flats, a hidden rear suspension for stability while riding it, an anti-theft cable, and a built-in combination lock for parking it safely. Customizable ambient lights will signal your presence at nighttime, and its powerful 650W motor allows it to reach up to 18.64 mph / 30 km/h, while its 360W 36V 10Ah Lithium-Ion battery makes it capable of traveling a long range up to 25 miles. The Alpha also integrates an LCD display for controlling its 3-speed options, and its light settings. Via the Atomi App, you’re offered cruise controls, lighting settings, map navigation in real-time, information about current distance traveled, and battery level.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtbcOrnQG_w