Life.Style.Live!

The Gadget Guy’s ‘Everything Automatic’ gadgets

It’s everything automatic with the The Gadget Guy David Novak Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!”

1. CARRAT Smart Bracelet – Wearable GPS Tracker w/ built-in Emergency Phone Calls

Just $135, kickstarter.com

In 2021, more than 71% of women experienced sexual harassment in public, and over 95% didn’t report the occurrence to the police. As an initiative and safety-solution against sexual harassment, the CARRAT Smart Bracelet is being released, a lightweight, discreet and wearable smart bracelet with an SOS feature. The onboard BLE 5.2 technology allows you to contact your loved ones or the authorities at any given moment with the push of a button. Whenever you feel like you’re in actual danger, simply click the bracelet’s SOS Button 2 times, which triggers an emergency phone call from your smartphone, to a primary contact you setup on the company’s app. This action will also provide a specific location as to where you are, and will text this information to the authorities and whomever else you set up in the app. The CARRAT App also features a detailed report that can be shared with specialized institutions.

2. Azulle Byte 4 Pro – Fanless Ethernet-Powered Mini PC w/ Windows 10 Pro

Around $300, azulle.com

For a lighter, more compact, and more powerful PC, check out the Azulle Byte 4 Pro. This portable fanless mini PC is designed for multi-tasking and powerful next-level performance, powered by an Intel Gemini Lake 41 Series processor, Windows 10 Pro OS and 4GB RAM. It also boasts a wide range of connectivity options, including Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Dual Gigabit LAN Ethernet ports (POE Optional), a USB-C port, USB-3 ports, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and a VGA port. Users can connect the Byte4 Pro to any screen displays with a 4K video output at 60FPS, even a TV. The Byte4 Pro is also great for video conferencing, digital signage, streaming, and more.

3. Carepod One – Ultrasonic Cool Mist Stainless Steel Humidifier

Only $250, hellocarepod.com

Whether you’re looking to strengthen your immune system or even alleviate cold, allergy, and/or flu symptoms, you can trust the Carepod One. This ultrasonic cool mist humidifier is built of a high-quality 304 stainless steel, which makes it resistant to corrosion, and can also be regularly sterilized in order to eliminate 99.99% of the bacteria that typically grows in standard humidifiers. It is also RoHS Compliant as well as 510(k)-cleared by the FDA as a therapeutic humidifier for home use. It features an award-winning design that makes it safe for everyone, even babies. This humidifier is capable of effectively hydrating the dry air within indoor spaces up to 500 square feet, boasting 3 different Mist Settings and a built-in Timer.

4. Petcube Bites 2 Lite – Smart HD Pet Camera w/ Treat Dispenser

Currently $125 (SALE), petcube.com

Check on your pets and on what’s going on at home with the Petcube Bites 2 Lite. This Smart HD Pet camera can record 24/7 livestream full HD 1080p video at a 160°wide-angle view, along with Night Vision capabilities and an 8x Digital Zoom. You also get 2-Way Audio, so you can talk to your pet and hear them back. The audio feature is also capable of detecting sounds and/or motions at home, and you can get notifications on your phone if either occurs. The Bites 2 integrates a treat dispenser that draws treats from a built-in 1.5 lbs. container, allowing you to toss dry treats to your pets within a short, medium, or long distance range, thanks to the Petcube App. You can also schedule specific times of the day for the device to automatically dispense treats. Finally, the App also features a 24/7 online Vet Chat that lets pet owners consult a professional veterinarian at any time, where they can get answers about their pet’s health, behavior, and nutrition within minutes.

5. SmartWings Roller Shades – Custom Smart Motorized Shades & Blinds

Starting at $155, smartwingshome.com

Upgrade the lifestyle and comfort in your home with the SmartWings Roller Shades. These custom smart motorized shades and blinds come in multiple different styles, and custom-made to fit any window dimensions. Speaking of custom, you can also choose the type of fabric and mount configuration. A built-in whisper-quiet motor enables automatic lifting for these shades without the use of a chain or cord. The unit’s motor is powered by a large-capacity 2200mAh Lin-Ion battery that offers around 4 to 6 months of battery on a full charge. You can control the shades using the included remote control, your smartphone or with voice control, (Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, The Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more.)

