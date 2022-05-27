Life.Style.Live!

The Hulman at Hotel Indy showcases restaurant’s amazing food, connection to IMS Museum

Whether you’re visiting Indianapolis for the Indy 500, or a local who’s trying to feel the racing spirit, it’s easy to find The Hulman. It’s located at the corner of Washington and Delaware, and it’s a somewhere you’re sure to enjoy, especially during race weekend.

Executive Chef Patrick Russ and Hotel Indy Spokesperson Amanda Decker joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” to discuss the history of The Hulman Indy’s name and to give us a taste of the gourmet food they serve at the hotel’s restaurant.

The Hulman Restaurant was named in collaboration with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, the rightsholder of the Hulman name.

The idea is to pay tribute to not only Tony Hulman, Jr., who bought the track in 1945, and slowly began transforming the motor speedway and the Indy 500 into what it has become today.

Whether racing is your thing or not, Hotel Indy celebrates Indy and all of the people who have left their mark on this city, and during the month of May, the energy of the race world is very present.

Now that the weather has warmed up, you must visit the The Paddock at The Hulman, a beautiful patio with full bar service and a unique menu featuring lighter items and smaller plates, so you can try several dishes, have a cocktail and relax. It’s the perfect place to go before a concert or event at Gainbridge.

