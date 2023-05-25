The importance of dehumidifiers with LCS Heating & Cooling

Renee Lucas, the owner of LCS Heating & Cooling, joined us to discuss the importance of dehumidifiers in homes. The conversation revolved around the benefits of using a dehumidifier and how to select the right one for your home.

The primary message conveyed during the segment was that everyone needs a dehumidifier in their home.

Lucas emphasized that excessive humidity can lead to various issues such as mold growth, musty odors, and damage to furniture and other belongings. Using a dehumidifier helps to maintain a healthy and comfortable indoor environment.

When it comes to selecting a dehumidifier, Lucas recommended whole-home dehumidifiers as the ideal solution. These units are installed as part of the home’s HVAC system, allowing for efficient dehumidification throughout the house. Additionally, she highlighted the impact of trees around homes, which can contribute to increased humidity levels. Properly managing the humidity in the home helps prevent potential problems associated with excess moisture.

Maintaining a dehumidifier is relatively easy, as they require minimal maintenance. If applicable, regular cleaning of the unit and emptying the water collection reservoir are essential for optimal performance.

Lucas also highlighted the ideal humidity level for homes, which is typically between 45% and 50%. Maintaining this range helps prevent issues related to both excessive moisture and overly dry air.

To access more information about LCS Heating & Cooling and their services, you can visit their website at https://lcsheatingandcooling.com/#/. The website details its offerings and serves as a valuable resource for individuals looking to address their heating and cooling needs.

