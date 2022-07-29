Life.Style.Live!

The Indiana State Fair opens today!

by: Meghan Stratton
Today’s the day! The Indiana State Fair is open today through August 21. Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer for the Indiana State Fair, joined us to talk about what guests can expect.

Tonight at 7:30pm Kansas is performing on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage! Also, there is livestock, rides, food, and more. Our team got to try a Bloody Mary and a sweet charcuterie board.

This year, the fair is themed around automobiles, so you can find car displays, celebrity cars, and the 1964 Batmobile is there for this weekend!

You can learn more about the attractions and buy tickets here.

