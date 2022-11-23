Life.Style.Live!

The Indianapolis Foundation Launches Movement of 10,000 Digital Platform

The Indianapolis Foundation is all about building a stronger community for all of us. It helps people invest in causes that matter to them. The organization also awards grants to non-profit organizations, while also providing leadership.

Kayla Knox, equitable initiatives officer at The Indianapolis Foundation , joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their “Movement of 10,000.”

The Movement of 10,000 (MVMT10K) is a digital platform to inform, inspire & ignite equitable change and justice in our community.

MVMT10K—available as both a mobile app and online—invites users to advance their journeys toward racial equity through learning and collective action. Features of the platform include access to learning pathways with articles, videos and podcasts that address topics such as:

The origins and history of how racism is embedded in our systems—including our legal, education and healthcare systems—and what systemic racism looks like today

Addressing uncomfortable emotions and activating your power for change

Understanding and navigating the intersection of race and other identities

The commitment to a lifelong practice of works of equity

Founded in 1916, the Indianapolis Foundation is a public charity and an affiliate of the Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF). As Indiana’s oldest and largest community foundation, The Indianapolis Foundation aims to mobilize people, ideas and investments to make this a community where all individuals have an equitable opportunity to reach their full potential—no matter place, race or identity. It awards nearly $7 million to support current and future community needs and is governed by a board of six publicly appointed directors.

For more information, click here and visit:

facebook.com/theindianapolisfoundation

#MVMT10K