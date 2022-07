Life.Style.Live!

The Indy Dog Whisperer shares TIPS for helping your DOG understand: WHO belongs to WHOM

Meet Horace. He’s a fiesty little fella and possessive of his human momma!

Nathan Lowe, the Indy Dog Whisperer, gives Lakesha Holton (who rescued two shelter dogs that now misbehave) some practical tips to help them in the home. What did we learn? Part of the problem might be Momma Lakesha, who learned she might need to be “wolf momma” instead!

To contact Nathan, visit www.theindydogwhisperer.com.