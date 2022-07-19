Life.Style.Live!

The Jazz Kitchen, Amigos Latino Center to host Music Ed Fest as fundraiser for young musicians

The Jazz Kitchen and Amigos Latino Center are coming to celebrate and raise funds for Music Ed Fest in support of young musicians in the Dominican Republic.

It includes music by Pavel & Direct Contact, heavy Dominican hors d’oeuvre, Mama Juana drink, dancing and lessons, photo booth and more.

The Music Ed Fest is happening at The Jazz Kitchen on Sunday, July 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $100.

David Allee, owner of the Jazz Kitchen and director of The Indianapolis Jazz Foundation and Indy Jazz Fest, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Pavel Polanco-Safadit of Pavel & Direct Contact. They shared what you can expect from the Music Ed Fest, performed a couple of songs and prepared Empanadas De Pollo Y Carne and Mamajuana Cocktails.

The song, “Oye Mamacita” and “Rumbón,” performed by Pavel & Direct Contact today can be found on all streaming platforms.

Six years ago a seed was plantedin the minds and hearts of Dominican young adults. In a weekend retreat outside the town of Bani, DR, they learned how to read music, how to perform as ensemble and soloist musicians, how to dream big about things musical: vocation/avocation/education/spiritual growth. They wanted more….They listened, then played in the Capital City of Santo Domingo at the prestigious UNPHU auditorium at the collaborative “Music Ed Fest” to learn about Dominican musical heritage, American jazz, and to see their heroes on-stage teach and perform, and share lessons in life…They jammed on stage before the eyes and ears of their mentors, established new friendships, and some jumped headlong through these connections into a musical career, at the renowned Musical Conservatory and University…some even flew to Indiana for a cultural exchange visit. One of the teachers, renowned percussionist Miguel Montas, visited and performed in Indianapolis at the venerated Jazz Kitchen and at The Indy Jazz Fest. They wanted more….This year Music Ed Fest had intended to call to the Conservatory an exciting December 1 program of music as a tool for wellness, highlighting art therapies, and in a context of global awareness

