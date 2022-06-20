Life.Style.Live!

The Jollof Buka chef prepares Nigerian Jollof Rice with Spicy Asun

At the Joloff Buka you can find a variety of dishes such as Indomie Noodles, Gbegiri & Ewedu, Whole Fish and Egusi Soup.

Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” Sarah Awoyomi, The Jollof Buka head chef and owner, joined us to demonstrate how to prepare their Jollof Rice and Spicy Asun dish. Here’s more from her:

Jollof Rice and Spicy Asun

This is a classic Nigerian dish, that features a fresh variety of vegetables, par-boiled rice, tender sautéed goat meat and a wide variety of herbs and spices!

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 2-3 hours

Feeds: 8 people

Ingredients:

4 Cups of parboiled rice

4 Cup of vegetable oil

4 Bell peppers

4 tomato plums

½ cup of butter

6 Jamaican peppers (Habanero)

2 Onions

4 cups of broth

½ cup of dried smoked shrimp

½ cup of dried pepper

Your selection of seasonings

Prep:

Wash hands and pray it comes out alright!

Rinse parboiled rice in cool water to rinse away the starch

Jollof Mix :

Blend 3 bell peppers, the 4-tomato plum, 1 onion and the 2 Jamaican peppers together with 3 cups of broth, blend until big pieces half been chopped up, does not need to be smooth.

Set the blended pepper mix aside.

Cut a 1/2 onion into pieces and set aside

Boil goat meat in your choice of seasonings for at least an hour and a half – 2 hours should be alright, also depending on the size of your goat meat. (Salt, maggi, curry, and thyme should suffice)

Once soft and cool, cut into small pieces, about 1 inch

Asun Pepper Mix:

Blend 4 Jamaican peppers, your dried pepper, 1 cup of broth, with a whole bell pepper.

How to Jollof:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees Put the 2 cups of vegetable oil on the stove in your big pot Add ½ cup of chopped onions, smoked shrimp to oil

Add Jollof pepper mixture to oil, fry for about 5-10 mins

Add 3 cups of broth

Cook on medium-high heat for 20-25 mins, stirring occasionally

Add your selection of seasonings, ½ cup of butter and stir

Add your pre-washed parboiled rice to mixture and stir once

Cook on low heat for 10 minutes

Cover your jollof rice with a cover or aluminum foil and place in the oven.

Set timer to 40 mins

Stir, and taste your rice, and adjust if necessary

Place back in the oven on 400 degrees for 15 minutes

Take out the oven, stir and allow to cool down

Fun fact:

If you’re not big on using a lot of salt, then add salt to your stew at the very end instead of throughout

When checking your rice after 40 mins, if too hard add about a cup of water. And if your rice is too soft, place it back in the oven uncovered.

Rinse your onions in cold water to reduce tearing up!

How to Asun:

Put your 2 cups of oil on the stove, heat for 3-4 minutes Add your pre boiled, pre seasoned cut up pieces of goat meat Fry till brown Add chopped onions Fry lightly Add Asun Pepper Mix from prep Fry for about 10 mins Add your choice of seasonings (light salt should suffice) Take off stove

Fun fact: Blending and frying Asun pepper mix may make you cough a bit. Be careful, and know your spice limit!

The Jollof Buka is located 2501 W. Washington St. Indianapolis IN. 46222

thejollofbuka.menufy.com