The Jollof Buka: Green stew

The Jollof Buka is a Nigerian restaurant located in Indianapolis.

The Jollof Buka owner Sarah Awoyomi joined us to share a few African cuisine recipes.

This is part of her ongoing series, Nigerian Kitchen 101.

Step 1: Prepping the Stew

Sarah starts by boiling eggs and frying green peppers in red oil, a common ingredient in Nigerian cooking. As the peppers soften, she adds onions and fries the mixture, which becomes the base of the flavorful green stew.

Step 2: Plating the Dish

Once the stew is ready, Sarah serves it over white rice and jollof rice, a well-loved West African dish.

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more about how you can create this dish in your kitchen!