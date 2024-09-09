The Jollof Buka: Green stew
LSL THE JOLLOF BUKA
The Jollof Buka is a Nigerian restaurant located in Indianapolis.
The Jollof Buka owner Sarah Awoyomi joined us to share a few African cuisine recipes.
This is part of her ongoing series, Nigerian Kitchen 101.
Step 1: Prepping the Stew
Sarah starts by boiling eggs and frying green peppers in red oil, a common ingredient in Nigerian cooking. As the peppers soften, she adds onions and fries the mixture, which becomes the base of the flavorful green stew.
Step 2: Plating the Dish
Once the stew is ready, Sarah serves it over white rice and jollof rice, a well-loved West African dish.
Take a look at the full interview above to learn more about how you can create this dish in your kitchen!