The Jollof Buka head chef prepares Asaro (Yam Porridge) with Catfish Nuggets

by: Tierra Carpenter
Yams have many uses in Nigerian cuisine, and Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” we had the pleasure of trying a new one!

Sarah Awodumila, head chef for The Jollof Buka, joined us to prepare Asaro (Yam Porridge) with Catfish Nuggets.

Also, fun fact, did you know catfish is low in mercury so it’s okay for most pregnant women to enjoy about 8-12 ounces a week? This was great news for our host, Amber Hankins!

Watch the videos above and below to see how this dish was prepared.

