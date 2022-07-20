Life.Style.Live!

The Lawnmower Project gives refurbished lawnmowers to kids starting their own business — newly named non-profit seeks donations

The Lawnmower Project refurbishes old lawnmowers and gives them to kids who want to start their own mowing business.

The kids are mentored through the process of how to get, service and keep customers. It’s 100% their business and they keep 100% of the profits.

Gary Szymczak founder of The Lawnmower Project, and Za’Niyah Turner, owner of Z Turner Landscape, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the importance of the organization which is now recognized as a nonprofit and how they’re in need of monetary donations. Here’s more from them:

In our first year, six companies were created between 10 different kids. So far, the companies have had varying success. Z has been one of the best and definitely the most eager. She got off to somewhat of a slow start due to hitting the ground a little late in the season and then having some lawnmowers stolen. She would love help in getting business on the east side of Indianapolis. Whether it is with this business or something else, I truly believe that this kid has a bright future.

For more information, if you know of someone who would like to be part of next year’s class or if you would like to donate, click here.