The Lawnmower Project: Looking for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs

The Lawnmower Project stands as a compassionate nonprofit initiative dedicated to making a positive impact on underserved youth.

Focused on empowerment and skill-building, the organization takes the initiative to repair and provide lawnmowers to these young individuals, offering them a practical pathway to entrepreneurship.

By furnishing them with the necessary tools, The Lawnmower Project not only facilitates access to essential equipment but also inspires and supports the youth in launching their own mowing and lawn care businesses.

The organization strives to cultivate self-sufficiency and entrepreneurial spirit within the underserved youth, creating opportunities for personal and professional growth.