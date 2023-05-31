The magical world of summer cocktails with Lucas Bols

Lucas Bols B.V., a renowned cocktail liqueur and spirit producer with a history dating back to 1575, takes pride in its rich heritage and commitment to innovation.

With over 445 years of experience, the company has perfected the art of mixing and creating quality liqueurs using time-honored recipes. While staying true to its traditional roots, Lucas Bols also strives to offer cutting-edge and versatile solutions that cater to modern tastes.

The Bols Liqueurs range, consisting of 35 different flavors, has established the company as a leading authority in the cocktail industry. With a global distribution network spanning 110 countries, Lucas Bols has become synonymous with exceptional cocktails, earning the reputation of “one brand, a million drinks.”

For the upcoming summer season, Lucas Bols is focusing on two refreshing and vibrant drinks that are perfect for warm-weather enjoyment.

One of the concoctions is a passion fruit-inspired cocktail, offering a tropical and exotic flavor profile that captures the essence of summer.

The other featured drink centers around Limoncello, embracing the upcoming Italian Fest and showcasing the bright and zesty flavors of lemon.

Lucas Bols B.V. continues to push the boundaries of cocktail innovation, delivering high-quality liqueurs that inspire mixologists and cocktail enthusiasts worldwide.

With its deep-rooted heritage and commitment to excellence, Lucas Bols remains at the forefront of the industry, ensuring every sip is a memorable experience. Be sure to watch the full interview above to learn more about this summer’s flavors that are sure to promise everlasting flavor and refresh your palette as the weather warms up! You can also visit their website at https://www.lucasbols.com/.