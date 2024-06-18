The Marianne Tobias Music Program: Bringing joy through music

The Marianne Tobias Music Program at Eskenazi Health brings joy to patients, staff, and visitors with weekly live music performances. Thanks to an endowment and a donated concert grand piano, the program offers high-quality music experiences to everyone at the hospital.

Marianne Tobias, Ph.D., a pianist and music expert, helped start this program in 2013. The piano is located in the Eli Lilly and Company Foundation Concourse on the Eskenazi Health downtown campus and is available to the public 24 hours a day.

Both world-class musicians and amateur music lovers play this piano. Performances are free, open to the public, and live-streamed to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital patient rooms.

Make Music Day is a special event where musicians of all ages and skill levels share their love of music through free performances and events worldwide on June 21.

This is the second year Indianapolis will celebrate Make Music Day, and Eskenazi Health is excited to lead Make Music Indy. Free concerts will occur at the Eskenazi Health downtown campus and the Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus.

Other performance venues include the USA Swimming Live Stage, Indianapolis Airport Authority, SPARK on the Circle, and several locations along the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and at Indianapolis Public Library branches.

Enjoy Free Performances on June 21

Bring your lunch and a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the free performances on The Matthew R. Gutwein Commonground in front of the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The schedule includes community group drumming from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., led by Eskenazi Health board-certified music therapist Tori Davenport, and a performance by Bashiri Asad from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

If the weather is bad, the performances will move inside the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital to the Eli and Lilly Company Foundation Concourse.

Performances at the Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus

At the Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus, enjoy a performance by pianist Carl Hines and bassist Thomas Brinkley from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join them for a day of music, joy, and community!