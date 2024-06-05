The “Master of Disaster” shares his stories in new book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Dr. Thom Mayer, the longtime Medical Director for the NFL Player’s Association, just released his newest book, Leadership is Worthless…But Leading is Priceless: What I Learned from 9/11, The NFL and Ukraine.

The book covers his experiences heading the 9/11 Pentagon rescue efforts, dealing with on-field emergencies in the NFL, training mobile response medical teams in Ukraine, and more.

Dr. Mayer is sharing for the first time, the critical lessons he’s learned leading some of the world’s biggest crises and why he wears his nickname, “The Master of Disaster” as a badge of honor.

He joined Life.Style.Live! to discuss the book and his journey through life.

He is among the most widely respected leaders in times of crisis and is a highly sought after speaker and consultant across many businesses and industries.

He was recently nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio and is a member of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the Hanover College Athletic Hall of Fame.

USA Today named him one of the “100 Most Important People in the NFL.” Tom Peters, the internationally acclaimed expert on leading, referred to his work as “gaspworthy.”

His books have sold hundreds of thousands of copies and won numerous awards.