Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Mind Trust: A Conversation for Parents, by Parents

The Mind Trust: Conversation for parents by parents

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Join us for a conversation for parents by parents.

This is an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

We invite you to participate in a vital conversation featuring charter and innovation school families.

Come and listen to a panel of parents who will passionately share their personal stories about why they chose their schools and how parental perspectives can play a pivotal role in shaping the education system.

Join them on Tuesday, December 12, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Indianapolis Central Library located at 40 E St. Clair.

Enjoy the convenience of free garage parking and refreshments during the event.

Don’t forget to register in advance to secure your spot!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

PetSuites: Leader of the pack...
Life.Style.Live! /
Carmel Christkindlmarkt to host ‘Pet...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indy native and his 17...
Life.Style.Live! /
Arbor Day Foundation: Climate action...
News /
Whoville Hideaway at The HC...
Life.Style.Live! /
Shop Circle City Bargains Black...
Life.Style.Live! /
Enjoy outdoor ice skating this...
Life.Style.Live! /
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble brings...
Life.Style.Live! /