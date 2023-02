Life.Style.Live!

The Mind Trust: BELIEVE Circle City High School celebrating Black History Month

BELIEVE Circle City high school students are using their voices to celebrate Black History Month.

RaeAnna Nichols, 11th grade student, and Paris Cooper, 10th grade student, are aiming toward diverse community members who want to see how equity and a celebration of Blackness is being lived out in schools.

They both joined us on Life.Style.Live! to share how they’re making a difference.